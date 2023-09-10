Tom Dick Brook, Antoine Labelle, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, in June, I went scouting for images in the Antoine-Labelle region with a friend. Approaching the bridge crossing the brook, this scene caught my eye, so I parked the car on the side of the road and approached the shoreline.

I was struck immediately by its beauty: the long leading lines of the shoreline created an interesting depth of field, together with the beautiful colours of the trees and sky.

To compose this image, I set up my tripod and camera with a wide-angle lens and installed an ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I decided to perform a long exposure to decrease texture on the water surface while increasing reflections, augmenting the clouds' impact and showing the water's slow movement. Once again, I used my live time feature on my camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 108 seconds.

Long exposures oblige me to take my time to compose and execute the image. It's always a quiet period of contemplation!

