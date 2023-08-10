The Mesquite Dunes are known for its dramatic shadows during the golden hours, as curves in the dunes create amazing light contrasts. They are also a great place to observe Death Valley’s famous night skies Laura Zirino

Canon 5D Mk III

Canon 70-200mm

f/10, 1/80sec, ISO 250

I was at a low point in my photography and feeling depressed in general when I headed to Death Valley in late December to attend a photo workshop.

I was only attending because I had missed the deadline to withdraw. I was considering quitting photography because I didn't feel the joy in creating something any more.

Fortunately, the workshop instructor believes in letting students go where they feel called, so he encouraged me to go off and shoot the dunes instead of attending one of the field sessions.

I headed off in the late afternoon with no expectations. As the light got lower, incredible shadows and shapes were created on the dunes. I took photo after photo, feeling a sense of exhilarating freedom as there was so much to create. I got my photography mojo back that afternoon, and this was one of my favorite captures.

I isolated this beautiful curve in the dunes to show the flowing shape and texture of the sand. Sand dunes are one of my favorite things to photograph because there is no obvious composition to capture; it is all that you can create with what is in front of you.

Winter in the Mesquite Flat Dunes is especially great to photograph because the low light creates long shadows and deep colors.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now