Snow on Sand, Great Sand Dunes NP, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I arrived at a BLM area a few miles outside of Great Sand Dunes National Park about an hour after dark, just as a light snow began to fall, with 4-6 inches forecast overnight.

I started the morning on the short trails just outside the visitor center in the pre-dawn light, with temps in the single digits. The sky was still heavily overcast, and visibility of the dunes and mountains beyond was quite poor. I then explored the area throughout the morning and shot a few images from various locations, returning to my van to warm up numerous times. Overall I was pretty disappointed in the results. I debated whether to start the drive back home to Denver (heavy snow was forecast for later in the day), or wait a little longer to see what might happen.

Then, just before noon, things started looking up. The clouds thinned and became more variable, with hints of sunlight sneaking through every now and again. Still well below freezing, I put on my heavy boots and extra layers and made my first trek up into the dunes. The snow began to get heavier as I ascended, with big fluffy flakes cascading down. Soft light overhead but dark clouds beyond created a rich contrast with the fresh white snow blanketing the contours of the sand. A few of the sparse areas of prairie grasses popped up here and there, giving just a hint of definition in the foreground.

The magic only lasted for a few brief moments, and then the heavy clouds and dull, gray returned once more to cover the area for the rest of the afternoon. But I was happy to be in the right place to catch the moment when it occurred.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now