Grand Saint Bernard, Italy

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

And here we are again one year later at the Great St Bernard Pass exactly the Col du Grand Saint Bernard to complete the series of photographs on the Swiss side. The climb is always full of charm among the landscape dominated by metamorphic rocks, deriving from rocks that existed before the birth of the Alpine chain. It is a system called "Gran San Bernardo multifalda" which includes originally crystalline sedimentary rocks, which have in turn transformed into metamorphic rocks such as fine-grained, gray-brown gneiss, mica schists, phyllites. Gneiss and mica schists are often found in association and are formed during regional metamorphism, a phenomenon due to consistent variations in pressure and temperature that cause the sinking of magmatic and sedimentary rocks regional metamorphism affects large areas deep in the crust. Some of these rocks present in this valley have undergone several metamorphic cycles, for this reason we speak of poly-metamorphism. The oldest rocks date back to the geological period of the Carboniferous (310 million years). In the beautiful basin dominated by the Pain du Sucre chain, quartzites of more recent age stand out.

It is a very barren landscape which nevertheless offers magnificent views of the lake among the thistles, small gentians with a wonderful contrast between the green and blue colors. I used a Nikon D5200 with landscape classical modalità in such a way as to prevent the flowers from remaining too dark. I highly recommend visiting this area of ​​the Aosta Valley especially in the early morning to capture an excellent contrast of colors in the sky and immortalize a breathtaking landscape.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now