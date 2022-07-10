String Lake, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

October in Grand Teton National Park is one of the most incredible times. The crowds are smaller, the trails are quieter, and the weather is incredible. I didn't have a lot of time to do much hiking but I did find time to hike String Lake. I was immediately drawn to the wooden footbridge near the start of the trail. The low-lying storm clouds masked the peaks of the Teton mountain range. Standing at this bridge, I felt the pull of the forest. I appreciated the juxtaposition of the man-made bridge with the wildness of the forest. The break in the clouds allowed the vibrant green of the trees to truly pop.

