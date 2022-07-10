    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    String Lake, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

    By Angela Goin

    October in Grand Teton National Park is one of the most incredible times. The crowds are smaller, the trails are quieter, and the weather is incredible. I didn't have a lot of time to do much hiking but I did find time to hike String Lake. I was immediately drawn to the wooden footbridge near the start of the trail. The low-lying storm clouds masked the peaks of the Teton mountain range. Standing at this bridge, I felt the pull of the forest. I appreciated the juxtaposition of the man-made bridge with the wildness of the forest. The break in the clouds allowed the vibrant green of the trees to truly pop.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®