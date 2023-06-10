Lewis And Clark Caverns State Park, Whitehall, MT, USA

It was just preceding an afternoon thundershower at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. This photo was shot just above the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park RV campsite along the Jefferson River. The campsite is exceptionally well maintained, and the surrounding terrain offers beautiful footpaths and gorgeous Montana views. The Caverns alone are weekly worth the trip, but the surrounding countryside has its unique look. The usual yellow ochre look is colorized by the unusually rainy Spring and the polarized light.

