Torres del Paine National Park encompasses mountains, glaciers, lakes and rivers in southern Chilean Patagonia. The Cordillera del Paine is the centrepiece of the park Katharina Jaisle

Pentax K1

Pentax 15-30mm

f/8, 150sec, ISO 100

The Torres del Paine National Park is characterised by high mountains, mighty glaciers and turquoise lakes. It leaves you breathless wherever you look and go, but the sunrises there are something else. That morning, we left early for Lago Pehoe to photograph the iconic mountain formation, the Torres del Paine massif.

Lago Pehoe is undoubtedly the most beautiful lake in Torres del Paine National Park and one of all photographers' favourite areas for capturing the sunrise. This amazing location offers an unbeatable view and is easy to get to, making it a must-see for anyone visiting.

It was still dark as I set up my tripod for the first time that morning. As it was quite a bit windy, I was worried about capturing the pictures I had in mind. The Patagonian wind can be challenging for photographers, but, as always, in Patagonia, you should plan of staying a few extra days to wait for good weather.

Under these circumstances, getting a long exposure seemed nearly impossible, but I achieved it – between the occasional missed picture. Fortunately, as the sun rose, the wind level dropped. I used a 10-stop ND filter to help slow down the shutter speed.

What a truly amazing sunrise we were treated to that morning. Although there was no perfect reflection, there were all sorts of colours. The landscape was adorned with bright autumn colours, sun-kissed mountain peaks and a beautiful pink hue in the sky.

Even after the sun had risen and the pink, red and orange had given way to the warm yellow of early morning daylight, I kept enjoying the spectacular view.

What a wonderful sight to end our last morning in Torres del Paine National Park.

