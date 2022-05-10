Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove, Dorset, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was attending a workshop run by Dawn2Dusk and we finished the day at Durdle Door. Having a free rein to explore the beach in the context of Durdle Door Arch, I sought to make a series of slow exposures to track the water as the waves receded down the beach. It was late evening and placing my tripod in the sea, I was able to emphasise the water slowly passing me by as the wave receded. The late evening sun was decorating the rock formations. A very plain sky helped, in that the clouds did not distract from the movement of the water on the beach.

