Buttermere is a lake in the Lake District, within the county of Cumbria, England. The Buttermere village (right next to the lake) takes its name from the lake itself John Stead

Nikon D810

Tamron 24-70mm

f/11, 1.6sec, ISO 100

This picture was captured on the last day of a hot summer blue and featureless sky weekend in the Lake District in England.

Many photographs during my time there suffered from harsh lighting conditions, and I had almost given up. However, on my last morning camping in my campervan on the shores of Buttermere, I was greeted by this glorious misty sunrise. Unfortunately, the fast-moving mist blanketed the lake and surrounding area obscuring my intended view of the Haystacks Mountain and Fleetwith Pike on the opposite shores.

It was time to quickly set up my gear in front of the submerged fence and wait for the scene to reveal itself; this reminded me of a line used often during my army days ‘Hurry up and wait’.

As the mist slowly drifted past my vantage point, it gradually revealed the peaks and hung heavily in an ethereal manner that caught the soft sunlight and reflected it in the mirror-like lake.

To capture this picture at its best, I bracketed five different exposures to retain as much dynamic range as possible. Just after capturing this scene, the mist quickly dissipated due to the rising sun, and all was back to the same conditions as the previous days – a special moment that I will treasure forever.

