Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey, USA

View of Barnegat Lighthouse from across the inlet at Island Beach State Park at sunset, shot with a long lens at 510mm.

It was one of those incredibly peaceful moments, alone on top of the dune on a winter evening, watching the sun set as the cold wind whipped up the coastline. I love shooting in winter. The cold does not bother me, and it is an easy way to escape the hoards of people that would descend on the same location in the warmer months.

