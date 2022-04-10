Fort Amherst, St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In June of 2015, I joined an organized photo tour in Newfoundland. I decided to arrive one day before the tour began, because, before leaving home, I had planned this shot. So that morning I got up at 3:15 am, and walked with all my equipment on the North Head trail to get to my spot facing Fort Amherst. I knew that at sunrise the red cliffs would be flooded with the morning light. Sunrise was at 5:09 am and the weather forecast was for clear skies. I arrived on the spot at 4:30 am. When I installed my tripod near the cliff, a sudden brutal gust of wind coming from inland tried to push me in the sea. I grabbed my equipment and stepped back. Behind me, I found a big rock that would protect me against the strong wind. I changed my wide-angle lens to a telephoto, and installed a 10 stop nd filter to perform a 50 second exposure. I composed the image using a focal length of 104 mm (35 mm eq.) Once again, planning and security are important elements of photography.

