    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Fort Amherst, St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    In June of 2015, I joined an organized photo tour in Newfoundland. I decided to arrive one day before the tour began, because, before leaving home, I had planned this shot. So that morning I got up at 3:15 am, and walked with all my equipment on the North Head trail to get to my spot facing Fort Amherst. I knew that at sunrise the red cliffs would be flooded with the morning light. Sunrise was at 5:09 am and the weather forecast was for clear skies. I arrived on the spot at 4:30 am. When I installed my tripod near the cliff, a sudden brutal gust of wind coming from inland tried to push me in the sea. I grabbed my equipment and stepped back. Behind me, I found a big rock that would protect me against the strong wind. I changed my wide-angle lens to a telephoto, and installed a 10 stop nd filter to perform a 50 second exposure. I composed the image using a focal length of 104 mm (35 mm eq.) Once again, planning and security are important elements of photography.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®