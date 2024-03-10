Beech trees are an ideal subject for photographers, especially during the autumn season. This beech tree always displays beautiful colours, probably because it is near a river and a lake that surrounds the place Marta Breto

Nikon D700

Samyang 14mm f/2.8

f/5.6, 1/4sec, ISO 200

Returning from a good hike through the forest, I came across this majestic tree. I had already noticed it at the beginning of the walk, but on my return, with this newly developed foggy atmosphere, I realised how the tree's character had changed completely. It was no longer a simple tree. Now, it was the lord of the forest, the spirit of the beech.

I took this picture in a beech forest in Montseny Natural Park, in Catalonia, Spain, quite near where I live. Living nearby gives me the chance to visit this area regularly and see how this particular tree is growing and changing its shape.

It is always lovely to revisit a familiar place as you can always find something different: perhaps the light or a point of interest you didn’t notice before. This time, I felt so impressed by the shape and colours of this giant that I felt I needed to capture its beauty.

I chose a very low point of view and a wide-angle lens – 14mm in full frame – to favour its shape, height, and majesty. I set the tripod, but I still needed more space for my composition, so I had to place the camera directly on the ground. After taking some test frames, I finally managed to compose precisely what I was searching for: the lord of the forest.

