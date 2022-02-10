Kaza, Lahul Spiti District, Himachal Pradesh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Spiti valley is situated in Lahul-Spiti Dist. of Himachal Pradesh, India. It is basically a high altitude mountain (Himalayan) desert with a very less populated valley. This Valley been formed by a running river called Spiti river, which flows west to east across this Lahul-Spiti district.

I shoot this image from Kaza during the early April'21. It was over night snowing in Kaza and I wake up early and go close to spiti river bank to get this view and capture it.

I here by try to capture the dawn mood as well as the vastness of the spiti valley using my Sigma 14-24mm Art series lens at 20mm.

