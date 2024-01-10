Srinagar Countryside, Kashmir, India

The scenes in the outskirts of Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir, become as serene as the city during fall and winter.

The once lush trees shred leaves and those against the backdrop of towering mountains in the morning light and fog - become a paradise for both the nature admirer and the landscape photographer.

Here's one such frame as the haystacks dapple the arid fields.

