Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy

I have always wanted to visit the Dolomites in Italy. I have seen many pictures of the famous mountain range, but our tour started in The Alpe di Siusi in Italy. It is the largest high alpine pasture in Europe for experiencing the Dolomites.

We got up very early in the morning to catch the sunrise, but as always, the most beautiful light is right before the sun rises.

The ground was frozen, the air bitter cold, but getting up this early was absolutely worth it.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now