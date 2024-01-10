    Search
    Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy
    By Monika Seyffer

    I have always wanted to visit the Dolomites in Italy. I have seen many pictures of the famous mountain range, but our tour started in The Alpe di Siusi in Italy. It is the largest high alpine pasture in Europe for experiencing the Dolomites.

    We got up very early in the morning to catch the sunrise, but as always, the most beautiful light is right before the sun rises.

    The ground was frozen, the air bitter cold, but getting up this early was absolutely worth it.


