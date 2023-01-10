Snowy Vail, CO, USA

This picture was captured very early in the morning on what promised to be a very dreary day. I was out to discover some possible compositions when I spotted this one by the side of the road.

The snowbanks were rather deep and looked like melted marshmallows; the creek was not yet frozen solid. The trees came together to frame this S curve inviting me to brave the cold, damp conditions.

The 'best-laid plans' often give birth to other unexpected opportunities.

