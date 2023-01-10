    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Snowy Vail, CO, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    This picture was captured very early in the morning on what promised to be a very dreary day. I was out to discover some possible compositions when I spotted this one by the side of the road.

    The snowbanks were rather deep and looked like melted marshmallows; the creek was not yet frozen solid. The trees came together to frame this S curve inviting me to brave the cold, damp conditions.

    The 'best-laid plans' often give birth to other unexpected opportunities.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®