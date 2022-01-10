Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada

I spent my Christmas holidays in the Yukon visiting my brother and his family. I was worried about so few hours of daylight in the winter, but I soon realized that the 4-5 hours of light we got each day was nearly perfect.

Sunrise is so close to sunset that they morph into each other, creating an extended golden hour period.

This photo was taken on the road to Dawson City. We drove past this lookout and I made my brother turn around and go back and I am so glad I did. I could see for miles across the vast Boreal forest and the sun was just turning the distant mountains a purply red.

This photo was taken around 14:30 - right before sunset! The temperature was a chilly -33 degrees Celsius, but it can get much colder so I was just glad it wasn't the usual -40.

Whereever you look in the Yukon takes your breath away, but this is one of my favourite pictures from the entire trip.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now