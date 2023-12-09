Mount Rainier, Pierce, Washington, USA

I had been trying to get to the mountain during fall for years, and my schedule just didn't allow it. I finally pushed through a last-minute drive with a cheap, dirty Airbnb because I wanted to see it so much. It was totally worth it.

The colors were vibrant, the air was clear, and the mountain was nearly empty that early in the morning. I was able to wander the trails around Paradise with the deer crossing my path regularly and very few other people. It was a perfect way to spend one day.

