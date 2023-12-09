Blue Ridge Mountain, North Carolina, USA

This photo was taken from one of the many lookouts on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. This road presents many opportunities for great landscape photography, particularly in the fall.

I arrived early to this lookout with the intention of getting some blue hour and sunrise images. However, when I saw the light arriving in this area with early fall colors I thought this would have been the photo of that morning. So, look at the composition and just wait for the moment the light lit the top of the trees.

The haze on the mountain in the background provides a clear idea of why they are called "Blue Ridge Mountains".

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now