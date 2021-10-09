Northern Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat.

Even though I have been photographing with my drone for over three years now, I am still totally surprised at what I sometimes unexpectedly see from this vantage point. This autumn morning was supposed to be rainy with heavy wind but when I awoke it looked clear in the east and seemed quite still so I went again to the northern end of the peninsula to see the peak colors in the northern part of Door County. However, by the time I arrived for sunrise, the sunrise had already been obscured by quickly gathering rain clouds but I made a few planned exposures, then decided to venture farther out over Lake Michigan and look south with Newport State Park in the foregound along with Europe lake and the rest of Door County in the distance. Actually in the upper right portion of this composition and in the far distance, there is yet another body of water, Green Bay. So in this composition there are two lakes and a big bay. It was then I noticed these strange current patterns near the shore of Lake Michigan and just had to make them an important part of this composition. Standing on the shore, none of this was visible. Soon after this, the rain started in ernest and that was the end of flying on this morning.

