Crescent Lake, Olympic National Park, USA

Picture Story

This image was made at the west end of Crescent Lake in Olympic National Park. I was on a workshop and we'd been running from the rain most of the weekend. As always, a clearing storm carries great potential for interesting light and mood. This was one of those sunrises that just kept on giving as the light and clouds danced about over the lake. I was fairly new to my Fuji XT2 at the time so I really appreciated the changing light and the extra time it allowed me to fiddle with my new camera.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

