Fort Point State Park, Stockton Springs, Maine, USA

It can be disappointing, when you go to bed with a report of fair weather in the morning, only to wake up hours before dawn to find the world swallowed up in a dense fog. Since it was my last day on the Maine coast and I was already awake, I decided to get in the car and drive around for a while to see if I could find a spot with better conditions. I drove inland along the Penobscot River and ended up at Fort Point State Park just as the sun began to rise. I wandered the woods in the eerie gloom of a fog shrouded morning until I found my way down to the water’s edge where I startled a flock of sea gulls.

When I am walking, I keep my camera on aperture priority mode so that I can take quick, handheld shots when I come upon something interesting. There have been too many times when I have gone out to shoot with my camera in manual mode set up for a long exposure shot only to miss out on something else. This morning, having my camera in aperture priority mode paid off as I caught the gulls taking off into the fog, which had begun to glow as the sun crested the horizon.

