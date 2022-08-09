    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Fort Point State Park, Stockton Springs, Maine, USA
    By Gretchen Henninger

    It can be disappointing, when you go to bed with a report of fair weather in the morning, only to wake up hours before dawn to find the world swallowed up in a dense fog. Since it was my last day on the Maine coast and I was already awake, I decided to get in the car and drive around for a while to see if I could find a spot with better conditions. I drove inland along the Penobscot River and ended up at Fort Point State Park just as the sun began to rise. I wandered the woods in the eerie gloom of a fog shrouded morning until I found my way down to the water’s edge where I startled a flock of sea gulls.

    When I am walking, I keep my camera on aperture priority mode so that I can take quick, handheld shots when I come upon something interesting. There have been too many times when I have gone out to shoot with my camera in manual mode set up for a long exposure shot only to miss out on something else. This morning, having my camera in aperture priority mode paid off as I caught the gulls taking off into the fog, which had begun to glow as the sun crested the horizon.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®