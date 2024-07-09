Llanberis, North Wales

It was a truly wonderful morning on Llyn Padarn weatherwise, and it is still the best place to shoot on the lake here. I'd been here the day before, but the conditions weren't as good, with rippled water and a very average, boring sky. With these conditions, a repeat trip was rewarded. This is the second of these I've uploaded, with the first being in Portrait format.

I'd come up here to do some more exploring of Dinorwic over a few days, but this little spot is just impossible to pass by, being so close to the opposite side of the lake.

The light this morning just got better and better, with the surrounding hills over to Dinorwic illuminated with golden light. All the while, there was no wind at all, so the tree was perfectly still. You cannot ask for more, really.

