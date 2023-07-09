Tiger Hills, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India

These are the foothills of Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world (28,169 ft). This was shot at dawn, just before sunrise. Kanchenjunga Peak itself was shrouded in darkness. The view of the mountain range from this location is spectacular and draws huge crowds at sunrise. We camped out here before 4 am. It was pleasantly cold that morning. We got ourselves warmed up with a cup of coffee served by one of the beverage stalls at this location. After what felt like an eternity, the sun came up, and we were fortunate to experience the glorious sight of the mountain.

