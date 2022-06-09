Changing Shoreline, St Augustine, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After having arrived before dawn, sifting through the mist and feeling my way around the sand, I set up my tripod.

The shoreline kept on changing as the ocean is wont to do. My tripod vacillated between sinking and shifting. The light began to emerge enhancing the pale palette providing a beautiful 'painterly' look. I focused on a point in a ruffled wave and kept on shooting. The images were so peaceful, a lovely contrast arose arose between the strength of the ocean and the delicate images that unfolded before me.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

