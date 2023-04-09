Sambade, Alfandega da Fe, Braganca, Portugal

On a winter day last February, in the late afternoon, when returning from a visit to the historic village of Sambade, the sky began to be full of clouds towards the sunset side. It looked like it was going to rain, but that didn’t actually happen. Instead, the sun remained behind the clouds until sunset.

Very old chestnut trees, very common in this high altitude parish, now stripped of leaves because it was winter, contrasted with the sky full of clouds, giving more beauty and drama to this rural landscape. The moment was captured with a Hasselblad H3D camera and its excellent 31MP sensor.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now