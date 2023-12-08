Rydal Water, Lake District, Cumbria, England

This was a last-minute trip to the Lakes and a mixed bag of weather. The first day was pretty much rained off totally, but it allowed me to scout a few more spots. Thankfully, the following day was completely different, with the heavy cloud clearing away after sunrise and a gorgeous sunny morning allowing for a few hours of shooting a couple of locations, this being the first.

The autumnal colours are great at present but seem to be a bit more advanced than this time last year. One picture I wanted at Hodge Close wasn't happening as all the leaves had already dropped off.

Several photographers were around that morning, and you can see why.

