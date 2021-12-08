Snow Lines, Breuil Cervinia, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In the collective imagination, winter usually corresponds to the candid and soft white coat, described in storybooks that never ceases to enchant not only observers but also photographers, offering a scenario of sublime quiet: snow. After all, it is practically impossible not to stop and photograph the snowflakes that slowly descend in the presence of majestic mountains or a lit fireplace in a cottage.Instead, as described by this photograph, we are faced with geometric lines described by the ice at the end of an incredibly snow-rich season almost covering the entire view of the Matterhorn through a thick white wall. In my humble opinion an intimate landscape is thus described through magical lines of ice.Guess where we are? In Breuil - Cervinia of course. This enchanting locality in the Aosta Valley that knows not only excite with the majesty of the Matterhorn but also allows you to grasp the smallest details of a precious and intimate landscape, details captured here along the slope of the wall attached to the summer picnic area. To achieve all this I used a Nikon D5000 with Sigma 70-300 mm lens, leaving the sun shining slightly in profile, thus making the white and candid lines more highlighted.A photograph that dates back to the end of January 2018 after a Super snowfall in Breuil Cervinia which saw over two meters of snow descend in half a day causing the closure of the road leading to Valtournenche due to avalanche danger, exacerbated by the rising temperatures after the snowfall.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now