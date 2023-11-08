Andechs Autumn Colours, Bavaria, Germany

The light that afternoon was great, with the leaves in Bavaria just reaching their maximum autumn colour.

I approached this little lake formed during the last ice age, where there is some moorland around this so-called 'Toteisloch', something like a death ice pond.

Due to the wet soil, the trees tend to die, like the one in this picture. I like the contrast between the dying greyish tree and the colourful leaves in the background nicely reflected in the pond.

This is an area where it is quite difficult to capture any nice pictures. However, foggy conditions and a sun close to the horizon always help.

