Autumnal Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Autumn is easily my favorite season but it always seems to feel like the shortest. I had been looking forward to autumn in the Tetons for months. When it finally arrived, it was slow. A hint of crisp fall air in the morning, and an extra chill in the afternoon breeze. Finally, the trees started to turn. Gold and yellow sprinkled the hillside.

Fall stretched on. Warm days and chilly nights just enhanced the vibrant colors. On this particular morning, the sun was just starting to rise on a clear day. The low morning light truly made the orange colors pop.

