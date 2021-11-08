Massif de Charlevoix, Petite Riviere Saint Francois, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In mid-October 2021, I spent a glorious week in the Charlevoix region with friends to capture the autumn beauty. That morning we were on top of the Charlevoix Massif, a well-known ski resort. From the top of one of the ski runs is this panoramic view of the St-Laurence River. As the temperature was just above the freezing point, a haze was created over the river due to the difference with the warmer water. I loved contrasts of colours and shapes. The coastal mountains meeting the river shoreline create wonderful perspectives. The small island in the middle, Isle-aux-Coudres, looks isolated in the haze. I had to overexpose almost a full stop to get an ideal histogram.

Winter is approaching, and photographers will be replaced by skiers, who will in turn be awed by this panorama at the top of their downhill runs.

