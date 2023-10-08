The Tree, St Cuthbert, Quebec, Canada

This photograph was taken on September 14th, 2023, at 17:17, near the village of St-Cuthbert, Quebec, Canada. I was scouting for interesting landscapes in this agricultural region. Approaching the area, the weather conditions were mixed. It was sunny on one side and dark cloudy on the other side.

When I saw this lonely big tree and the distant rainbow, I had to stop and park the car on the side of the road. The lighting conditions were unbelievable. An illuminated field supporting a gorgeous tree contrasted with heavy dark clouds painted with a rainbow! I did not take the time to set up my tripod as I was afraid to lose the rainbow in the scene.

I overexposed by one stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR) and took the shot handheld. I used a 140 mm focal length to compose the image. After this shot, I continued scouting in this visual paradise. Eight minutes later, at 17:25, I had to stop again to seize an unbelievable scene. This last is published on my LPM portfolio.

Once again, it confirms that scouting in cloudy conditions may be worthwhile.

