Marine Lake, West Kirby, Merseyside, England

These railings are found on the walkway surrounding Marine Lake, a 52-acre man-made saltwater lake. At some high tides, the water completely covers the walkway, so good research, timing, and highly waterproof boots are necessary. Anybody venturing onto the walkway with such a tide forecast should take extreme care. However, a crew from the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) are normally on hand to monitor the situation and provide assistance if required.

I envisaged this minimalist black-and-white picture, so I used a 30-second exposure, an ND filter, to completely smooth out the fast-rising water. Being so close to the front of the railing, I would normally have used focus stacking to ensure I got everything sharp, but as the lifeboat crew were getting ready to urge me to leave the walkway, I used an aperture of f/14 to try and get it in one shot.

Post-processing was carried out mainly in Nik Silver Efex using the High Key 1 preset as a starting point.

