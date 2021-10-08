Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I love to visit Iceland in the winter. Well, I do think that the Island looks great in any season, but anyhow I took this shot on Christmas day I believe back in 2017. My ex-wife and I had really incredible experience, weather was icy and very windy. The road was extremely slippery I even managed to slide off of it... Vestrahorn was the further we could go up north. We saw the Aurora couple of nights but was very weak and I couldn't get any good shot of it, hopefully next time! A place you must visit!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now