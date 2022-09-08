Fox Glacier, West Coast, New Zealand

I was fortunate to live in a small town of 300 people with a gigantic piece of ice literally at its back door. The Fox Glacier is where i took this image. A short flight, a pair of crampons and a wee adventure was had!

This feature is created by a moulin in the same way as the caves in Antelope Canyon, but on the glacier it is the water and wind that creates the lines and shapes and at a much faster rate. The lines are so gentle which is what drew me to want to photograph it, somewhat abstract in its natural state.

