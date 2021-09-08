Berthierville, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In June 2017, I was scouting rural roads of the Berthierville region of Quebec looking for beautiful landscapes. The sky was full of massive and complex cloud formations. Suddenly I saw this enormous cloud positioned over the intersection of the two rows of trees. The composition was enriched by the texture of the planted rows, with the combination of elements creating good depth of field.

I parked the car on the side of the road, setup my tripod and used my wide-angle lens. I allowed a lot of room in the frame to the textured clouds dominating the environment. The color contrast gives added interest.

