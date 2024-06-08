Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach, Iceland

I captured these two Sea Stacks early one morning in September from Renisfjara Black Sand Beach, which faces the North Atlantic on the south coast of Iceland.

The Reynisdranger Basalt Sea Stacks are located under the mountain of Reynisfjall near the town of Vik. Icelandic legend says that the Sea Stacks originated when two trolls unsuccessfully dragged a three-masted ship to land, and when daylight broke, they became needles of rock.

Reynisfjara Beach can be dangerous at times due to the large sneaker waves that can strike without warning. Some people have been knocked off their feet and swept out to sea. So you should never turn your back on the sea when standing on this beach.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now