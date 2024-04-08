Magic Moon, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

The moon can be a fantastic photographic subject. Last November, I captured this image in front of my house.

Later, in February of 2024, I captured the Moon Star.

One night in March 2024, I spotted a beautiful bright moon, looking like a white balloon, through my window. I went outside to my backyard balcony to get a better view. The moon was at the level of my cedar hedge, so I went inside the house to get my camera, 600 mm lens, and flash.

My experience shooting the moon has shown that spot metering yields the best results. For optimal exposure, I overexposed the metered reading by 0.7 stops. As it was rather windy, there was movement in the branches in front of my subject, so to ensure a sharp focus, I took 9 handheld shots. The flash served to light the surrounding cedar hedge.

I used a high ISO to capture this image and Lightroom noise reduction in post-production.

Once again, this image shows that we can make good images in big cities!

