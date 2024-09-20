The latest issue of the magazine is out now!
This Icelandic landscape is a testament to the raw beauty of nature's curves. Lush, rolling hills cascade down to a dramatic cliff, where a waterfall plunges into a misty chasm. The winding path of the river, barely visible through the fog, adds another layer of curvature to the scene.
The play of light and shadow is particularly striking, highlighting the terrain's undulating forms. The sunlight breaks through the mist, casting long, dramatic shadows that emphasize the landscape's depth and dimensionality. The overall effect is one of a harmonious blend of ruggedness and serenity, a testament to the enduring power of nature's curves.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours