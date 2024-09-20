Near Pienza, Tuscany, Italy

The latest issue of the magazine is out now!
Our time in Tuscany was slow and luxurious. We spent a lot of time cooking in our Airbnb and watching the light change over the countryside. I was in love with this curve of cypress trees and tried driving to catch it during good light more than once.
After three days, I decided it just didn't get early morning or late evening light. So, I gave up and shot it in full sun. The flowers, however, added the touch of gold I was looking for, and I feel like the image expresses the feel of that beautiful spot.
