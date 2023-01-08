Ice blocks, St Paul Bay, Quebec, Canada

After attending a couple of excellent photo workshops in the amazing Charlevoix region, I now know when and where to go for the loveliest photo opportunities. Such workshops are very good for improving skills and rapidly heading to the best places, and I strongly recommend them.

One winter morning in February, I planned to arrive at the St Laurence River shoreline near St Paul Bay to catch the sunrise. The river has tides that can reach 7 metres, and the movement creates beautiful ice blocks.

Walking on the shoreline early in the morning, I was drawn to these two ice blocks jammed over a frozen rock. Their form, colouring and size made a wonderful subject against a beautiful background.

I set up my tripod on the icy shoreline to frame the image and I overexposed by 0.7 stops to have a perfect histogram (ETTR). This image was captured at 06:38.

I continued walking on the frozen shoreline, and a few minutes later, I took a picture of another lovely subject published on my LPM VIP page.

