Mt Fuji In Autumn, Japan

Mount Fuji is a mountain you will never forget. From wherever you look, it is spectacular and with the reflection in the water even more.

Mount Fuji, also known as Fuji-san, is an iconic and majestic mountain in Japan. It is an active stratovolcano and is considered one of Japan's Three Holy Mountains, along with Mount Tate and Mount Haku.

Most people choose to visit Japan in the spring for the cherry blossoms. Still, I decided to visit Japan in the fall, and it certainly is a captivating and picturesque destination. The autumn season, known as 'koyo' in Japanese, is highly regarded for its stunning foliage and pleasant weather—a photographer's dream.

