Watkins Glen State Park, New York, USA

I had wanted to photograph the Watkins Glen Gorge for quite some time. We went there last summer for vacation. After scouting the 2.5-mile gorge for the best photo locations, I decided the following morning would be the best day.

I got to this location at about 07:30. Set up my tripod, and started experimenting with ND filters, f/stops, and shutter speed combinations.

I was pretty much alone this early in the morning, so I didn't have to worry about people in my photos. This is one of my favorites from this particular spot on the trail.

This location is named Rainbow Falls because the spray creates a rainbow about noon. Unfortunately, at noon, there are way too many people on the trail to get a good picture.

