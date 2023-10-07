    Search
    Icefields Parkway, Banff, Alberta, Canada
    By John Meragias

    On my drive back to Banff from one of my day trips on the Icefields Parkway, I noticed a patch of interesting snow on the side of the road. I see a lot of interesting scenes when I drive around, but these locations usually only amount to a little, and I end up forgetting about them.

    This location was definitely one of my most random, and it oddly worked out alright. On my next trip out on the parkway, I made an effort to get back to the snowy area with good light.

    My favourite shots of this place ended up being close-up abstracts, using the light, shadow and curves that the snow formed because of the boulder underneath. I walked on these boulders using my snowshoes, looking for compositions and trying not to get my leg stuck in the cracks.

    I wasn't sure if I had anything that great on my drive back, but I was decently happy with the results. For once, I made a roadside stop that was actually worth it! I have made three trips to Banff and explored many locations, but I have never been in summer. I highly recommend a Banff trip in winter, as the entire park just becomes frozen, snowy and magical.


