Mono Lake, Lee Vining, Mono County, USA

Picture Story

The magnificent tufas of Mono Lake in the Eastern Sierra Region of California. I visit often but this capture was special. No idea what the formal name for this one is but I call it Battleship Tufa.

The tufas are made of calcium carbonate formed by fresh water interacting with alkaline lake water. Mono Lake is one of the oldest lakes in the North America. The lake was dying as it has no outlet, and water that previously fed the basin was diverted to Los Angeles. However, recent restoration efforts have brought the lake up to natural levels. It truly is a wonder to see.

Dimitri Vasileiou

