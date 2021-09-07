Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It’s late September and I am in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, hoping to capture some amazing images of the incredible natural landscapes that can be found here. I wake up one morning to the sound of thunder, the unmistakable sign of an incoming storm. I check the weather forecast on my phone. The day doesn’t look promising. My level of enthusiasm drops immediately.

But then I remember that patience usually pays big dividends when it comes to landscape photography. I head out for the day, hoping for the best. The rains come quickly and steadily. The mountains, of which this area is famous for, are nowhere to be seen. I check the weather app on my phone. It says there is a chance that the storm will pass later in the day. I tell myself that this day could end being fruitful, as a clearing storm usually produces some great cloud formations and interesting light.

Early evening approaches, and the sky shows some signs of changing light. The clouds start to part, and as I like to say, “the mountains are out”. This is what we landscape photographers live for. The perfect combination of foreground, background and sky. Patience truly does pay off.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now