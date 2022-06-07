Full Moon Over Moleson, Neyruz, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I don’t usually go out to shoot the moon. For some reason I’m not particularly attracted by pictures of the moon, neither as principal subject nor as a background in typical “trees in front of full moon”-type images. This is not to say that I avoid at all cost having it in a picture when by chance the opportunity presents itself.

This is exactly what happened when I shot this image. For the umpteenth time I had tried, in vain, to shoot a decent panorama of the view to the Swiss alps I have practically at my doorstep. I have yet to find a compelling composition that includes a foreground of interest. I was, yet again, packing up frustrated when I saw the full moon rising behind the mountain range. I hadn’t even been aware that it was full moon.

It was a very hazy summer evening, and I knew that if anything this would become a rather minimalistic and graphical picture. So I waited for the right moment when the moon stood at a good angle vis-à-vis the mountains, and the result is a picture that I like, especially its soft color palette.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now