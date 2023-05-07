West Elk Loop, Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

I was up early on a fall day in the middle of Colorado, expecting to photograph the beautiful aspen groves in their golden glory. Instead, I was on the West Elk Loop just west of Crested Butte, Colorado.

During the previous nightfall, a winter-clearing storm decorated the landscape with inches of snow, creating a beautiful white blanket. Much to my delight, the fog rolled in, and I was stunned as I thought I had left Earth for heaven!

