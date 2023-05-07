Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, California, USA

This image was taken on a foggy morning at the end of March on Pfieffer Beach in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park.

When I arrived, the fog was so dense that the beach was not visible. It had dampened the rocks on the shore, and they glistened when the sun broke through the mist.

As the fog cleared off in retreat to the west, it appeared to cloak the hills. I chose to include the rugged rocks in the foreground to create balance with the softness of the atmosphere and blue sky.

