Fogbow, Quirpon Island, Newfoundland, Canada

A fogbow forms over the ocean and perfectly frames a bergy bit floating in the water below, as seen from the rugged cliffs of Quirpon Island, Newfoundland. Quirpon Island was once known as the "Isle of Demons" by sailors in the 16th century, and was thought to be inhabited by devils and wild beasts that would torment anyone that dared land on the island. Formed in a similar fashion as rainbows, fogbows are caused by sunlight passing through water droplets in thin fog. Since the water droplets in fog are so small, fogbows have only weak colors or are colorless, but still made for an exciting, unexpected, and spooky spectacle when it presented itself to us while hiking along the cliffs of the “Isle of Demons.”

